Moody's expects auto-loan delinquencies to rise in next three to six months

Collection rates for auto-loan asset-backed securities (ABS) rated by Moody’s Investors Service remained stable in the quarter ended March 2021, compared with the previous quarter.
They were similar to the levels prevailing before the coronavirus-related payment moratoriums. Delinquency rates in the quarter ended March 2021 were also similar to those in the previous quarter.
It was pointed out that the rated auto-loan ABS did not draw on cash collateral to repay investors during the March 2021 quarter, including deals with timely interest and principal payment structures.
Yet, Moody’s expects auto-loan delinquencies to rise and collection rates to fall over the next three to six months.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU