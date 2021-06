Moody's expects auto-loan delinquencies to rise in next three to six months

Collection rates for auto-loan asset-backed securities (ABS) rated by Moody’s Investors Service remained stable in the quarter ended March 2021, compared with the previous quarter.





They were similar to the levels prevailing before the coronavirus-related payment moratoriums. Delinquency rates in the quarter ended March 2021 were also similar to those in the previous quarter.

It was pointed out that the rated auto-loan ABS did not draw on cash collateral to repay investors during the March 2021 quarter, including deals with timely interest and principal payment structures.





Yet, Moody’s expects auto-loan delinquencies to rise and collection rates to fall over the next three to six months.