Moody's forecasts 11.5% contraction in India's economic growth in FY21

Ratings agency Moody's on Friday projected India's economic growth would contract 11.5 per cent this fiscal due to the pandemic.



"India’s credit profile increasingly constrained by low growth, high debt burden and a weak financial system," said Moody's.

Global rating and research houses, such as Fitch and Goldman Sachs, earlier this week cut their estimates for growth in India’s (GDP) for the current fiscal 2020-21 (FY21).





While Fitch now expects the country’s to contract 10.5 per cent in FY21 versus its earlier estimate of 5 per cent contraction in this period, Goldman Sachs forecasts a sharper contraction at 14.8 per cent (-11.8 per cent forecasted earlier) in FY21 and 11.1 per cent (-9.6 per cent earlier) in calendar year (CY20).

The downward revision in India's forecast for FY21 comes on the heels of a sharp contraction in Indian economy in the April–June 2020 period, when the came in at a negative 23.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), the worst performance in nearly four decades.