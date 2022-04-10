MoPSW to expedite Rs 1,913-cr 'high-impact' projects under Gati Shakti

With the Centre aiming for a rapid ramp-up of India’s infrastructure and logistics sector, the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways (MoPSW) has identified 9 high-impact infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,913 crore as part of PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan (NMP). The high-impact projects will be closely monitored through the financial year 2022-23.

“In totality, we have identified 101 projects estimated to cost around Rs 62,627 crore under Gati-Shakti. We aim to complete these by 2024, while the target for the nine high-impact projects is by the end of this fiscal year,” a senior official said.

The official, who is part of the Gati Shakti Network Planning Group (NPG), which oversees project management for the integrated infrastructure development programme, added that two of these nine projects — extension of container terminals at Vizagapatam port and mechanisation of container terminal of New Mangalore port — have already been completed.

Other projects in the high-impact pipeline are in advanced stages of completion. Business Standard had previously reported that the Centre has identified a total of 81 high-impact projects under the Gati-Shakti NMP, almost half of which are to be executed by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH).

Five of the projects are to be executed by major ports, at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 900 crore while the others are being taken up by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

“7 out of 101 projects (in the Gati-Shakti pipeline) worth Rs 2,369 crore have been completed so far resulting in addition of 1.5 lakh square metres (sqm) storage area at ports, mechanisation of cargo handling facilities, development of 277 Ha of economic and industrial zones on port owned land, construction of container terminals, etc.,” the official said.

The ministry has also identified 80 roadways and rail connectivity projects as part of the Gati-Shakti initiative. Another official, on condition of anonymity, said that one of the reasons some ports were earlier undesirable for the industry was because of higher cargo evacuation time, as the ports did not have sufficient multimodal connectivity.

“This is in addition to the 92 road and 93 rail connectivity projects that we are managing under the Sagarmala program,” the first official said.

As per sector experts and government officials, the existence of departmental silos used to result in stalling of significant infrastructure projects and duplication of work. Gati-Shakti aims to bring these problems to a stop through a unified approach to infrastructure development.

Recently, the ministry admitted to having hit a wall on the development of three of the 14 coastal economic zones it had identified under the Sagarmala programme as other key infrastructure initiatives such as the Bharatmala project for highways and Dedicated Freight Corridors for railways had been envisaged along the same routes. The national perspective plan for these special zones is currently being modified in view of these.

The Centre has high hopes from the initiative, with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling it one of the top four priorities of the government for 2022-23 in her Union budget speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the integrated infrastructure platform could be instrumental for India to solve the menace of high logistics cost.

As per government estimates, the cost of logistics is around 13-14 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) today, which is almost double that of many developed nations.