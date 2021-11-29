Most households paying 50% more for tomatoes, shows survey

As many as 44 per cent of the respondents in a survey said they paid at least Rs 60 for a kg of tomatoes in their latest buy. The period considered is from November 18 to 28. The survey by Local Circles showed that most households in large or tier 1 cities paid Rs 100 a kg for the vegetable, while it was on average Rs 70 a kg in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Households in smaller towns and rural locations paid between Rs 50 and 60 for a kg. The average retail price paid by most households increased by 25 per cent in two months and 50 per cent in a year. On the mode of purchase, the survey found as ...