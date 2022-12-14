JUST IN
US economic woes take Christmas sales sheen off Surat diamond industry
Vaishnaw says Railways' expenses high, hints at no senior citizen allowance
Nearly 979,000 posts vacant in central government departments: Centre
Higher penetration doubles quarterly MSME loan disbursals since 2020: Rpt
India-China trade rises 34% in FY22 thwarting Centre's self-reliance goals
India has 350 mn digital payment users, count set to double by 2030: Report
Success rate of startups in India higher than rest of world: Goyal
UP govt delegations invite overseas investments across sectors in state
India's November wholesale inflation eases to 21-month low of 5.85%
The $60 price cap on Russian oil may not hit Indian purchases: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
US economic woes take Christmas sales sheen off Surat diamond industry
Business Standard

Move to block Rs 1,100 crore subsidy for EV players arbitrary, says SMEV

Manufacturers had already been passed on subsidy amounts to customers, can't sustain any further and are planning go stop operations

Topics
Electric Vehicles | e-vehicle subsidy | Electric vehicles in India

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Electric vehicles

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) has complained against an "arbitrary move" by the Department of Heavy Industries, saying that it has blocked subsidy disbursement of over Rs 1,100 crore under FAME 2 to almost all electric two-wheeler companies. The firms had already been passed on the subsidy amounts to customers who bought their vehicles.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Electric Vehicles

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 16:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.