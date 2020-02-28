MP, Odisha among top five performers in national land records index

Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu are the five best-performing states in the NCAER Land Records and Services Index (N-LRSI 2020) that assesses the extent of digitisation of land records and their quality across 33 states and Union Territories (UTs).

The top five states scored anywhere between 60 and 75 points in the index, while West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh occupied the next six positions in the 50-60 point category. Interestingly, the performance of several industrially-developed states, such as ...