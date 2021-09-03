Mukesh Ambani sees green hydrogen costs coming down to $1 per kg in 10 yrs

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, expects green hydrogen costs to come down to $1 per kilogram in a decade.

Speaking at the International Climate Summit 2021, Ambani said, “Efforts are on globally to make green hydrogen most affordable fuel option by bringing down its cost to initially under $2 per kg. Let me assure you all that Reliance will aggressively pursue this target and achieve it well before the turn of this decade.”

“I am sure that India can set an even more aggressive target of achieving under $1 per kg within a decade. This will make India the first country globally to achieve $1 per 1 kilogram in 1 decade – the 1-1-1 target for green hydrogen,” he added.

Ambani said that a new Green Revolution has already begun in India.

“The old Green Revolution made India self-reliant in food production. The new Green Revolution will help make India self-sufficient in energy production,” he said.

Making a pitch for more renewable energy, Ambani said, “Taking advantage of over 300 sunny days in a year, India can easily generate over 1,000 GW of solar energy on just 0.5 per cent of our land. Solar is perfectly suited to decentralised energy production, which in turn can promote decentralised socio-economic development.”

“By investing in smart, two-way grids, micro-grids, efficient storage solutions and smart meters, we can enable individuals, communities and neighbourhoods to become both consumers and producers of energy. These installations can be located close to demand. They have low maintenance requirements,” he said.

Ambani noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal to reach 450GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. “Out of this, Reliance will establish and enable at least 100GW of solar energy by 2030. This will create a pan-India network of kilowatt and megawatt scale solar energy producers who can produce Green Hydrogen for local consumption,” he said.

“The rapid fall in the cost of production has made solar energy highly competitive, attracting large-scale investments. This shall play a key role in ensuring similar growth trends in ‘Green Hydrogen’ – the future replacement of fossil fuels,” he added.

Ambani also reiterated his plans for the new energy business. He said, “We have started developing the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. It will be amongst the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world.”

“This complex will have four giga factories, which cover the entire spectrum of renewable energy. The first will be an integrated solar photovoltaic module factory. The second will be an advanced energy storage battery factory. The third will be an electrolyser factory for the production of green hydrogen. The fourth will be a fuel cell factory for converting hydrogen into motive and stationary power,” he said.

“Over the next three years we will invest Rs 75,000 crore in these initiatives,” he added.

Taking a stand in favour of a transition towards clean energy, Ambani said, “Climate Change, if uncontrolled, can threaten the very existence of life on our planet. Therefore, it is not enough to make our economies carbon neutral. The world needs to achieve absolute reductions in emissions as soon as possible.”

“We have only one option: rapid transition to a new era of green, clean and renewable energy. Because is a global problem, the clean energy transition calls for the widest possible global cooperation in technology development, investments and fair market access,” he said.

“While this clean energy transition is a global imperative, it is important for India for another reason. Most of our present energy demand is met by imported fossil fuels costing us $ 160 billion every year. Although India’s per capita energy consumption and emissions are less than half the global average, we are the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases,” Ambani added.