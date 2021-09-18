Nasscom hails GST Council's clarification on 'intermediary services'

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu MSMEs appeal to govt for support to overcome Covid led crisis
GST Council to meet on Sept 17, to review rate on Covid essentials
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST from Jan; expensive life-saving drugs exempted
Compensation cess and petroleum to fire up GST Council meeting
HDFC Bank signs pact with NSIC to provide credit support to MSMEs
-
Nasscom on Saturday said the GST Council's clarification on scope of intermediary services will ensure that BPM exports/R&D exports and IT services-related exports are no longer denied the export status by the enforcement authorities.
On Friday, GST Council's recommendations included issuance of certain circulars to remove ambiguity and legal disputes on various issues. This included clarification on scope of "intermediary services" and clarification relating to interpretation of the term "merely establishment of distinct person" with reference to a section of the IGST Act 2017 for export of services.
"Nasscom welcomes the decision of the GST Council to issue a circular to clarify the scope of intermediary services. We expect this to lay at rest a long pending issue for the BPM industry and ensure that BPM exports/R&D exports and IT services related exports will no longer be denied the export status by the enforcement authorities," Nasscom said in a statement.
Nasscom also welcomed the decision of the Council to clarify that subsidiaries or group companies (companies incorporated in India) will be treated as separate entities and be eligible for export status for exports to their foreign parent companies/group companies.
"This will settle the cloud of uncertainty for the GCC centres in India," it noted.
Nasscom said it has been advocating this issue for the last 2-3 years.
"The Council's decision will provide a great impetus for the industry, and we will look at the finer details of the circular and hope there is no ambiguity," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU