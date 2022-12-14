JUST IN
National Credit Framework released for public feedback: Govt to Parliament
Govt intends to promote freshwater fishing: Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar
FinMin lifts ban on printing of calendars by ministries after 2 years gap
Parliament passes bill to mandate use of renewable energy, carbon trading
Russia replaces Iraq as top oil supplier to India in Nov with 23% share
Worsening global outlook: ADB lowers growth forecast for developing Asia
WPI inflation eases to 21-month low as pricing pressure softens in November
Govt will further bring down inflation: FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
Move to block Rs 1,100 crore subsidy for EV players arbitrary, says SMEV
US economic woes take Christmas sales sheen off Surat diamond industry
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt intends to promote freshwater fishing: Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar
Business Standard

National Credit Framework released for public feedback: Govt to Parliament

Govt has developed the National Credit Framework to integrate credits earned through school education, higher education, vocational & skill education for public consultations, Dharmendra Pradhan said

Topics
education system | Education ministry | Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dharmendra Pradhan

The government has developed the National Credit Framework meant to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education and vocational & skill education for public consultations, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Parliament on Wednesday.

The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that the framework aims to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains to ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.

"The National Credit Framework (NCrF) is an inclusive umbrella Framework to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education, and vocational & skill education.

"Such integration enables numerous options for further progression of students and inter-mingling of school & higher education with vocational education & Experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired. The Framework has been released for public consultations on 19 October, 2022," Pradhan said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on education system

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 19:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.