Nepal govt bans usage of higher denomination Indian Currency notes

The government has banned the use of notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations, according to a media report.

The government has asked the people to refrain from keeping or carrying Indian bank notes higher than Rs 100 denomination as it has not legalised them, The Kathmandu Post quoted Minister for Information and Communications Gokul as saying.

The decision can affect Nepalese labourers working in India as well as Indian tourists visiting

The Indian government introduced notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations after demonetisation in 2016.

People have been using new notes in the Nepali market for nearly two years.