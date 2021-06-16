Net direct tax collections for FY22 more than double at Rs 1.85 trn

-
ALSO READ
Direct tax compliance set to be made easier in upcoming Budget
Direct tax mop-up zooms 85% in spite of economic disruption due to Covid-19
Direct tax mop-up betters estimate for the first time in four years
Net direct tax mop-up exceeds revised estimates at Rs 9.45 trillion in FY21
Advance tax collection zooms nearly 33% to Rs 1.41 trillion in Dec quarter
-
The direct tax collections for FY22, as on June 15, 2021 show that net collections are at Rs 1.85 trillion as compared to Rs 92,762 crore over the corresponding period of the preceding year, representing an increase of 100.4% over the collections of the preceding year. The net direct tax collections include Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 74,356 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 1.11 trillion (net of refund), said Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.
The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for FY22 stands at Rs 2.16 trillion as compared to Rs 1.37 trillion in the corresponding period of the preceding year. This includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 96,923 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Security Transaction Tax (STT), at Rs 1.19 trillion. Minor head wise collection comprises Advance Tax of Rs 28,780 crore, Tax Deducted at Source of Rs 1.56 trillion, Self-Assessment Tax of Rs 15,343 crore; regular assessment tax of Rs 14,079 crore; dividend distribution tax of Rs 1,086 crore and tax under other minor heads of Rs 491 crore.
"Despite extremely challenging initial months of the new fiscal , the Advance Tax collections for the first quarter of the FY22 stand at Rs 28,780 crore as against advance tax collections of Rs 11,714 crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, showing a growth of approximately 146%. This comprises Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 18,358 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) at Rs 10,422 crore. This amount is expected to increase as further information is received from banks," the ministry said.
Refunds amounting to Rs 30,731 crore have also been issued in FY22.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU