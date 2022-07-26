Never slowed, walked away from making investments in India: Gautam Adani

-
Richest Indian Gautam Adani on Tuesday said his ports-to-energy conglomerate has never slowed or walked away from making investments in India as the group's growth is aligned with the country's growth story.
Speaking at the group's annual shareholders meeting, he said the group is investing USD 70 billion in a new energy business that will turn India from net importer of oil, to an exporter of green hydrogen.
"We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India," he said, adding the group believes its success is based on its alignment with India's growth story.
Adani said the group is now the largest airport operator in the country and has forayed into cement business with the acquisition of Holcim.
