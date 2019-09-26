New resolution framework for finance companies likely on Friday

Amid the crisis at Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), financial sector regulators are planning a framework for resolving stressed financial conglomerates. The new framework, which will be discussed by the regulators at a meeting in Mumbai on Friday, will help adopt a uniform approach on bailing out such companies.

The process is hampered now because of a lack of coordination and inter-regulatory issues. Sources in the know of the developments said an inter-regulatory panel of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), which includes chiefs and senior officials of the Reserve ...