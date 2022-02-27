New rules specifies technical qualification of BBMB members: Power Min

The on Sunday stated that the central government has specified technical qualification for power and members of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in the new rules following the directions of the high court.

The statement came after some opposition leaders reportedly attacked the central government for notifying the new rules and termed the action as an attack on the federal structure as earlier two members for power and subjects were appointed from Punjab and Haryana.

"The recently notified rules only specifies the technical qualifications required for the functional members - Power and - in BBMB," a statement said.

It also explained that the notified rules comply with the directions of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in Jagmohan Singh Vs Union of India & Ors.

"The structure of the BBMB board remains unchanged. No previously existing member has been dropped and no new member has been added," it further explained.

According to the ministry statement, earlier, neither The Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966 nor BBMB Rules, 1974 specified the eligibility criteria and necessary qualification/relevant experience etc. for appointment to the post of Whole-time Members in BBMB.

It stated that the Rules will help ascertain the suitability of the candidate for appointment of Members.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has reportedly said that as per the BBMB Rules, 1974, the member (power) in BBMB was from Punjab and the member (irrigation) was from Haryana but the requirement has been removed in the amended rules.

Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal have termed the new rules as a direct attack on the federal structure and the rights of the States.

BBMB is engaged in the regulation of the supply of water and electricity from Bhakra Nangal and Beas Projects to the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

BBMB is a statutory body constituted under Section 79 and Section 80 of The Punjab Re-Organisation Act, 1966.

As per Section 79(2) of The Punjab Re-organization Act, 1966, BBMB Board consists of Whole-time Chairman and two Whole-time Members designated as Member (Irrigation) and Member (Power) to be appointed by the Central Government; a representative each of the Government of the States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh to be nominated by the respective Government/Administration and two representatives of the Central Government to be nominated by the Government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)