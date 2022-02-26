Steel consumption to rise due to govt programmes, schemes: Steel Minister

-
ALSO READ
ED files chargesheet against founder of Unitech Group, others
Ram temple foundation to be ready by Oct, 'garbhagriha' by Dec 2023: VHP
Consumption funds: Go for a maximum 5-10% exposure, say experts
Sluggish power demand may pose problem for new power plants in Bengal
India's power consumption up 5.45% at 27.41 bn units in first week of Sept
-
Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Saturday said the consumption of steel will continue to rise due to various programmes and schemes of the government and stressed that a mission to develop the secondary steel sector is in the making.
The minister also lauded the government and the people of Odisha for making big strides in development.
"Steel consumption will continue to increase due to the various programmes and schemes of the government, such as Gatishakti Master Plan, in which the contribution of secondary steel sector will be very high. A mission to develop the secondary steel sector is in the making," Singh said.
The steel ministry had an interactive session with steel companies based in Odisha. The minister chaired the meeting which saw participation of officials from those companies.
Representatives from the companies raised various concerns, including a better environment for the industry especially on finance, logistics, environment, support for small-scale industries in the sector, the ministry said in a statement.
Through institutions like the World Skill Centre, Bhubaneswar, the Odisha government has rightly focused on skill development which is the need of the hour, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU