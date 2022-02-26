Steel consumption to rise due to govt programmes, schemes: Steel Minister

Union Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Saturday said the consumption of steel will continue to rise due to various programmes and schemes of the government and stressed that a mission to develop the secondary is in the making.

The minister also lauded the government and the people of Odisha for making big strides in development.

"Steel consumption will continue to increase due to the various programmes and schemes of the government, such as Gatishakti Master Plan, in which the contribution of secondary will be very high. A mission to develop the secondary is in the making," Singh said.

The steel ministry had an interactive session with steel companies based in Odisha. The minister chaired the meeting which saw participation of officials from those companies.

Representatives from the companies raised various concerns, including a better environment for the industry especially on finance, logistics, environment, support for small-scale industries in the sector, the ministry said in a statement.

Through institutions like the World Skill Centre, Bhubaneswar, the Odisha government has rightly focused on skill development which is the need of the hour, the statement said.

