Drugs case: Punjab police register FIR against Sukhbir's brother-in-law

Just weeks ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, the police have booked former Akali minister and brother-in-law of Sukhbir Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
As per the FIR, Majihtia was booked for allowing drug smuggling through use of his property or conveyance, financing the distribution or sale of drugs and hatching a criminal conspiracy for smuggling.
State Congress chief Navjot Sidhu took to Twitter to announce that a case has been registered.
An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of Drug Trade on basis of February 2018 STF report, wherein i demanded this 4 years ago - It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab’s soul— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 21, 2021
Without naming Majithia, Sidhu said: "An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of Drug Trade on basis of February 2018 STF report, wherein I demanded this 4 years ago - It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab's soul.
"After 5.5 Years of fight against Corrupt System run by Badal Family & Captain and delay of 4 years without action taken on ED & STF Report against Majithia. Finally now, after pushing for credible officers in positions of power and influence first step has been taken!"
Claiming that the FIR was just one of the steps against drug mafia, Sidhu in another tweet said, "Justice will not be served until main culprits behind Drug Mafia are given exemplary punishment, this is merely a first step, Will fight till punishment is given which acts as deterrent for generations. We must choose honest & righteous & shun drug traffickers & their protectors."
It has happened as per law and no minister has anything to do with it. There is no political vendetta in this. The court is also there above govt so we're working as per law: Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on FIR lodged against SAD MLA Bikram Majithia in a drug case pic.twitter.com/ro9k08IElY— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021
Responding to the highly sensitive action, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal termed the registration of the case as the worst example of political vendetta.
"We have been airing our fears about such a vendetta. We will fight the injustice," he told the media in Muktsar town.
--IANS
vg/dpb
