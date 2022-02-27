Govt scouts for chief of properties & monetisation officer for AIAHL

-
The government is looking to hire a person to manage and monetise land as well as other immovable properties of AI Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) that are estimated to be worth around Rs 14,000 crore.
The designation of the person will be 'Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer' and will report to the board of AIAHL, which was set up in 2019 for holding the debt and non-core assets of Air India.
Air India, which was state-owned at that time, was acquired by Tatas in January this year.
The non-core assets of Air India, including land and building, valued at Rs 14,718 crore are with AIAHL.
AIAHL is looking to appoint for three years a 'Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer' with a minimum of 10-year experience in properties and real estate management, land/properties acquisition or monetisation/disposal, according to an advertisement.
The monthly salary and allowances of the selected candidate would be Rs 1.50 lakh, with a provision of a three per cent annual increment. The last date for submitting applications for the post is March 7.
Bachelor's degree in civil engineering will be the basic qualification for such candidates and having an MBA degree from a premier institute will be given preference, according to the advertisement.
As the 'Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer', the candidate would be the in-charge of all the properties and real estate management activities of AIAHL. The candidate will also look into land/properties transfer/acquisition/leasing; monetisation/disposal.
Among other responsibilities, the candidate will be required to do assets planning and budgeting, costs monitoring of properties; arrange effective upkeep and maintenance of own/leased properties, handle their legal and statutory and regulatory compliances and management.
