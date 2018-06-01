NGT sends show cause notice to Centre, NHAI for not maintaining green cover

The has directed the Centre and the (NHAI) to respond within two weeks to a show cause notice asking why action should not be initiated against them for not maintaining the mandatory green cover along national and state highways.

A bench headed by acting Justice warned the parties in the case that in the event of failure to file replies, a fine of Rs 50,000 each would be imposed on them.

"Two weeks time is granted to all the respondents as a last chance failing which they will be saddled with costs of Rs 50,000 each," the bench said.

The green panel granted time to the Ministry of and Highways, Ministry, and after they sought extension of time.

During the hearing, Anil Sood, appearing for the petitioner NGO Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness, told the tribunal that despite the sending a notice to NHAI for non-compliance of the order, no action has been taken by the highways authority.

The matter is posted for next hearing on July 17.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the NGO seeking execution of the September 5, 2017 order of the where the NHAI had assured the tribunal that it would follow the Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification and Maintenance) Policy, 2015 in true spirit and substance.

The plea had said that the tribunal had directed the Delhi, and to ensure plantation on government land which are adjacent to the and state highways, but it has not been complied with.

In a detailed order, the NGT had directed the state governments and all local authorities to encourage plantation in public parks and other places wherever it is possible to plant additional trees to ensure better and provide greater protection to the ambient air quality.

"The state governments and all local authorities shall also issue directions to all group housing societies, commercial plots and land that is allotted by the for any office, residential block, that they would plant trees along their boundaries and raise green belts around buildings," the tribunal had said.

The Indian of 33 lakh km is the second largest in the world and stretches to about 96,000 kms of national highways, which constitute only 1.7 per cent of the but carry about 40 per cent of the total road traffic.