Nirmala Sitharaman introduces IBC (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha

Corporate Affairs Minister on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to replace an ordinance that amended the insolvency law.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced amid Opposition ruckus over various issues.

Sitharaman is in charge of both finance and corporate affairs ministries.

The ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was promulgated on April 4, whereby a pre-packaged resolution process for stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) was introduced under the Code.

Generally, under a pre-packaged process, main stakeholders such as creditors and shareholders come together to identify a prospective buyer and negotiate a resolution plan before approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). All resolution plans under the need to be approved by NCLT.

