FM's latest stimulus push: Govt to clear Rs 20,000 cr dues by Oct 1st week
Nirmala Sitharaman will speak to journalists, a week after announcing a cut in corporate tax rate designed to woo manufacturers and revive private investment.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is speaking to journalists, a week after announcing a cut in corporate tax rate designed to woo manufacturers and revive private investment.
Corporate taxes for domestic companies were reduced to 22 per cent from 30 per cent. Factoring in surcharge and cess, the effective tax rate fell to about 25 per cent from around per cent.
Sitharaman's announcement on September 20 was among the several steps the Narendra Modi government has taken to lift up growth from a six-year low that has led to major job losses and fueled discontent in the countryside. The steps include a capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore into public sector banks and allowing 100 per cent foreign investment for coal mining.
"There is a demand and the banks don't mind lending. Things are looking forward and upward; consumption is happening, demand will get back in festive season," said Sitharaman on Thursday.
