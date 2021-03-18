JUST IN
Nirmala Sitharaman to move Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 in RS today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing on Thursday

ANI  |  General News 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing on Thursday.

The Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeks to amend the Insurance Act to pave the way for 74 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector.

The Finance Minister introduced the Bill in Rajya Sabha on March 15. She introduced the Bill for amendments in the Insurance Act, 1938. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had given its nod for amendments in the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021.

Currently, the permissible FDI limit in life and general insurance stands at 49 per cent with ownership and management control with Indians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 12:26 IST

