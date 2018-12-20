Niti Aayog's strategy for new India: Is this another one for the shelf?

Strategy documents like our Plans and other vision documents have a lot of good statements. In fact of late even political Manifestoes have similar content. The problem really is one of execution as words are easy to say but tend to be divorced from reality. This is why several great initiatives which were taken by the government including UDAY and Indradhanush were encouraging in scope and spirit but have not delivered. Now when the Niti Ayog talks of a Strategy for New India @ 75, one should take it in the right spirit. In fact, even the big bang BRIC Report of an investment bank created a stir and hubris at that time with the concerned nations but has turned out to be a damp squib.

The strategy document talks of 8% growth with the caveat that employment has to be generated. This is a tough one because we have seen that jobs growth has lagged income growth with all new methodologies providing an upside to output growth but real employment laggi,ng. In fact the private sector is not hiring people at a commensurate rate, the government is not replacing the unskilled staff, PSBs are not creating jobs with automation and so on. Therefore, balancing growth and employment is going to be challenging.

The strategy rightly says that we need to have the 36% investment rate. But how can we achieve it if the banking sector is in a mess and one of the reasons for this is that the same system lent heavily to infra and industry when the capital formation rate was 36%. Therefore ideally the movement should be a gradual one and expecting the rate to jump from 28.5% to 36% in the next 4 years should not be at the expense of the quality of the banking system.

The tax analysis is good wherein the Niti Ayog is speaking of increasing it. But this too looks difficult because post demonetisation and GST while the government has data to show that the number of assesses has increased, it has not gotten reflected as yet in tax collections. Also with a move to lower GST rates, things will get tougher. This also goes back to the question of whether or not we are creating jobs to increase income and spending. Both are required to increase tax revenue. Creating jobs at the lower level in construction and retail is a good sign but given the low salaries and wages would be out of the tax bracket. This is a conundrum that we have to expect.

Another point spoken of is to increase exports from $ 478 bn to $ 800 billion. This may be too ambitious given that the word is getting closer and every nation is trying to protect their industries and jobs. This being the case, pushing exports will be challenging. Brexit and Donald Trump are two clear cases of how the world will move in future given the political equations and we have also seen China buckle.

The focus on agriculture is compelling but when reading the approach we get the feeling of déjà vu as we have heard it so many times before but have not been able to crack it. The piecemeal approach we have taken needs to change and unfortunately has not found many takers. ENAM is one part but has to be linked with other issues across the value chain in a concerted manner.

How then should we look at this strategy? It is always good to have such sign-posts but has to be backed with action plans. That is the clue. Otherwise, it leads to disappointment and such plans lay on the shelf or today on the file server.

Madan Sabnavis is Chief Economist, CARE Ratings

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal. They do not reflect the view/s of Business Standard.