Niti Aayog VC calls for mitigation strategies to deal with climate change

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said the
very real threat of climate change necessitates the development of mitigation strategies.
While the government will extend all possible support to such strategies, without the private sector developing and embracing climate-smart solutions, targets are unlikely to be met, he said in an official statement.
Speaking at an event in connection with signing of Statement of Intent (SoI) between Niti Aayog and Gujarat University, Kumar also emphasised the need to develop new business models and solutions across the economy.
"The very real threat of climate change necessitates the development of mitigation strategies. Agriculture and the associated value chain have a crucial role to play in this regard," he said.
According to the statement, the SoI focuses on technical collaboration between the two institutions to strengthen knowledge-sharing and policy development in India.
The objective is to encourage and promote cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. The SoI is expected to give a thrust to India's efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
An MBA programme in agripreneurship and value chain management, offered by Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS) was also launched during the event.
"IIS's MBA in agripreneurship and value chain management will empower agribusiness leaders, agriculture entrepreneurs, and value chain experts with the necessary skills, knowledge, exposure and attitude," Kumar said.
