Nitin Gadkari emphasises on reducing logistics costs below 10%

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday emphasised for reduction of logistic costs below 10 per cent for making the retail market more competitive and boosting economic growth.
Gadkari said the government is focusing on integrated infrastructure development through the announcement of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and Gati-Shakti programmes.
The road transport and highways minister said it has been planned to construct 25,000 km of national highways within the next two years.
While addressing an event organised by IIM-Ahmedabad, the minister said that under the NIP, a road map of 2,800 projects has been planned with a length of over one lakh km.
According to Gadkari, with upcoming alternative fuels such as ethanol, LNG, bio-CNG, electric and hydrogen, the transport sector in India is standing at an important junction.
"Whatever policies we design and adopt right now will pave the way for the next 30-40 years," he said.
