No additional govt borrowing yet, says report amid Rs 1-trn revenue loss

The government is not planning any additional borrowing and will stick to the borrowing target fixed for the current fiscal year, a government source said on Wednesday.

The government lost Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue after it cut excise duty cut on petrol and diesel to temper inflation. This revenue dent was seen to be filled by additional borrowings.

But a government source said no extra borrowings is being planned as yet.

