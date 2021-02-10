Non-basmati rice exports doubled to Rs 22,856 cr during Apr-Dec 2020

-
ALSO READ
India defers certificate requirement for rice export to European countries
Vietnam buys Indian rice for first time in decades: Industry officials
CBI files FIR against rice export firm for over Rs 1,200 crore bank fraud
Bangladesh gets offers in tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes rice
Twists and turns in MP-Punjab Basmati row, with little signs of an end
-
Exports of non-basmati rice more than doubled to Rs 22,856 crore during April-December 2020-21 as against Rs 10,268 crore in the same period of the previous year, according to the commere ministry.
"The exports of non-basmati witnessed a growth of 122.61 per cent in Rupee term and 111.81 per cent Dollar terms," the ministry said in a statement.
India exports non-basmati rice to markets like Nepal, Benin, United Arab Emirates, Somalia, Guinea, US and many other countries in Asia and Europe.
The export of basmati rice increased to USD 2.947 billion as against USD 2.936 billion reported during the same period of the previous year.
Major destinations for Indian basmati rice exports include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and European countries.
Wheat exports rose to Rs 1,870 crore as compared to Rs 336 crore during April-December 2019.
The key exports destination for wheat include Nepal, Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates.
Similarly, exports of cereals rose to Rs 49,832 crore during April-December 2020-21 from Rs 32,591 crore reported during the same period of 2019-20.
In a separate statement, the ministry said Indian engineering exports have increased by 18.69 per cent in January.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU