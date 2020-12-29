India defers certificate requirement for rice export to European countries

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic expands the appetite for India's basmati exports
Tweak FCI's procurement strategies to boost rice exports: Expert panel
Spurt in domestic, export demand pushes basmati price by 10% in a month
CBI files case against Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd on complaint of Canara Bank
Iran runs out of dollars, India's basmati rice exports may fall 20%
-
India on Tuesday deferred the requirement of obtaining a certificate of inspection from a government agency to ship both basmati and non-basmati rice to European countries to July 1, 2021.
Earlier the date was January 1 next year.
A notification dated August 10 is "amended to the extent that export of rice (basmati and non-basmati) to EU member states and other European countries - Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland only will require Certificate of Inspection from EIA/EIC".
Export to remaining European countries (except Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) will require Certificate of Inspection by Export Inspection Council (EIC)/Export Inspection Agency (EIA) for export "from July 1, 2021," the directorate said.
India, the world's top rice exporter, exports about 3 lakh tonnes of basmati rice to the EU.
The Export Inspection Council (EIC) is the official export certification body of India which ensures quality and safety of products exported from India.
The Export Inspection Agencies (EIAs) under the council are located at Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Delhi and Chennai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU