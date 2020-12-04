Non-essential spending by households to shrink further in 2021: RBI survey

While the economy is on the mend, consumer confidence remained much lower in November 2020 than in the year-ago period. Non-essential spending by households is expected to contract further in the 2021, according to RBI survey.

In November, the conducted a Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) of over 5,300 households in 13 cities.

According to the CCS, the weak confidence is attributable to consumer sentiments on the general economic situation, employment scenario, price levels and household incomes.

Households remain optimistic about the year-ahead situation, with the future expectations index (FEI) remaining in growth terrain. Respondents reported higher essential and overall spending, though discretionary expenditure shrank.





Another forward looking survey, the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) showed more households expect general prices to rise in the next three months and one year ahead periods. But, the share of respondents expecting higher prices for non-food products came down marginally.

Median inflation expectations for the three months ahead and one year ahead moderated by 30 and 20 basis points, respectively. Though they remained at an elevated level. RBI conducted inflation survey covering 5,897 urban households in 18 cities in India in October-November.

The survey of professional Forecasters (SPF), another forward looking exercise, indicated India’s Real gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to contract by 8.5 per cent in 2020-21 (. The economy would recover in 2021-22 (Fy22) to grow at 9.5 per cent. The growth projections for both the years (Fy21 and Fy22) were revised upwards.

The Real private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) is assessed to contract by 9.7 per cent during 2020-21, followed by an expansion of 9.9 per cent in the next year. The Real gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) is projected to record a decline of 19.1 per cent in 2020-21 and then to grow by 12.2 per cent in 2021-22, SPF showed.