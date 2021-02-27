Non-food credit grows 5.7% in January, shows RBI data

-
ALSO READ
Non-food bank credit grows 6% in November, shows RBI data
Only standard loan accounts as of March 1 eligible for recast: RBI
Bank credit increases 5.06%, deposits rise by 10.12%, RBI data shows
Small, medium NBFCs need better credit support, says Industry players
NPA estimates: Street's optimism at odds with the RBI's pessimism
-
Non-food bank credit grew at 5.7 per cent in January 2021 as against an increase of 8.5 per cent in January 2020, RBI data showed.
Continuing its uptrend, credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 9.9 per cent in January 2021 from 6.5 per cent in the year-ago month, the data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit January 2021, released by the Reserve Bank of India, showed.
Loans to industry contracted by 1.3 per cent in the reporting month as compared to 2.5 per cent growth last year in the same period mainly due to contraction in credit to large industries, the data showed.
Advances to medium industries registered a robust growth of 19.1 per cent in January 2021 as compared to 2.8 per cent a year ago and credit to micro and small industries registered a growth of 0.9 per cent as compared to 0.5 per cent a year ago.
Credit growth to the services sector decelerated moderately to 8.4 per cent in January 2021 from 8.9 per cent in January 2020.
However, credit to transport operators and trade continued to perform well during the month, registering accelerated growth.
Personal loans growth decelerated to 9.1 per cent in January 2021 from 16.9 per cent in January 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU