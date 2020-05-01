Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price slashed by over Rs 160; check rates here

Non-subsidised liquified petroleum gas (LPG) prices were cut by a record Rs 162.50 per cylinder on Friday, in line with the slump in benchmark international rates. Oil marketing companies have enforced similar rate cuts in other parts of the country as well. In Delhi, the price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been reduced from Rs 744 to Rs 581.50 with effect from today.

This is the third straight monthly reduction in rates of non-subsidised LPG, which users who have given up subsidy buy. This is the steepest reduction in non-subsidised prices ever. It beats Rs 150.5 per cylinder cut effected in January 2019.

Also, this is the third straight monthly reduction in price of LPG cylinders wich comes on the back of falling international rates. The cut comes on the back of Rs 61.50 per cylinder reduction in April and Rs 53 cut in March.





In three reductions, the price of non-subsidised has been cut by Rs 277 per 14.2-kg cylinder. It negates the massive Rs 144.5 per cylinder hike in rates introduced in February.

State-owned oil marketing companies revise the price of cooking gas on the first day of every month based on average of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rate.

Cooking gas is available only at market price across the country. Eligible users, however, get a subsidy in their bank accounts for buying LPG cylinders at below-market rates.

In Mumbai, non-subsidised cooking gas price was reduced to Rs 579 per cylinder from Rs 714.50.

Domestic LPG users are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year.

The price of 19-kg LPG cylinders, used by commercial establishment, has been cut to Rs 1,029.50 from Rs 1,285, the notification said.



The outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdowns imposed by nations to curb its spread has evaporated demand for oil, sending international oil prices crashing.

Benchmark Brent crude oil last month dropped to a two-decade low of $15.98 a barrel, but has rebounded since to USD 26.43 a barrel on Friday.