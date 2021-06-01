Now, no need to pay RC renewal fees for battery-operated vehicles

-
The Centre has exempted Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of Registration Certificate (RC) and assignment of new registration mark.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft notification in this regard on May 27 further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 proposing to exempt renewal of RC of BOV.
As per the Ministry, the decision was taken to encourage e-mobility. "Comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of thirty days from the date of issuance of this draft notification," said the Ministry.
