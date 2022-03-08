NSO organises training workshop for 79th Socio-Economic Survey

-
-
The National Statistical Office (NSO) is organising a three-day training workshop from Tuesday for the 79th Socio-Economic Survey which will also cover awareness of the AYUSH systems of medicine.
The All India Workshop of Trainers (AIWOT) for the NSS 79th round of its Socio-Economic Survey will be organised at National Statistical System Training Academy (NSSTA), Greater Noida from March 8-10, an official statement said.
The subjects under coverage in this round are Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) and AYUSH Survey. NSO and the State Directorates of Economics & Statistics will carry out the survey programme jointly for a period of one year, it added.
The CAMS schedule is designed to collect information required to generate some important socio-economic indicators, demands for which have increased significantly during past few years.
The survey on AYUSH in this round is going to be the first survey of its kind. The main objective of this survey is to get an idea about the awareness and penetration of AYUSH systems of medicine in Indian population.
An attempt was made in the survey of Household Consumer Expenditure, NSS 68th round, 2011-12 to get some estimates on awareness and uses of AYUSH systems of medicine by the household.
But, no dedicated and comprehensive nationwide survey on AYUSH sector has been conducted in any NSS household surveys till date.
The survey will cover the whole of the Indian Union except the villages in Andaman and Nicobar Islands which are difficult to access, the statement added.
National Statistical Commission (NSC) Chairman Bimal Kumar Roy inaugurated the workshop on Tuesday. Pravin Srivastava, Chairman, Working Group of NSS 79th round, also addressed the participants on the occasion. More than 100 officials from several states/UTs also graced the occasion.
