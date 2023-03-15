JUST IN
India trumps China in unicorn creation for second consecutive year in 2022
India's edible oil imports up 12% to 1.098 million tonnes in February
Despite SVB-triggered turmoil, European central banks hint rate hike
Indian exports dip for third consecutive month by 8.8% to $33.88 bn in Feb
A tall order reaching $5 trn GDP a year ahead of IMF's FY27 projection
Oil prices recoup losses after OPEC upgrades China demand outlook
India likely to keep April-Sept borrowing under 60% of FY24 goal: Report
As cost of capital rises, VC funding for new-age firms drops to $26 bn
Top headlines: FPIs seek six more mths from FinMin, 1st India chip fab soon
Monthly old-age pension coverage increased to Rs 1500: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India trumps China in unicorn creation for second consecutive year in 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nuclear power sector saves 41 mn tonnes of carbon emissions annually: Govt

India's nuclear power sector is saving 41 mn tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, compared to emissions by coal-based thermal power plants, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha

Topics
nuclear power | Carbon emissions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh

India's nuclear power sector is saving 41 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, compared to emissions that would have been generated by equivalent electricity generation from coal-based thermal power plants, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Singh said as part of low carbon development of electricity systems consistent with enhanced development benefits, the government was exploring a significantly greater role for nuclear power.

Nuclear power currently comprises three per cent of India's total electricity generation, Singh said, adding that sufficient production and share of atomic energy was essential for ensuring the country's energy security.

Current policy targets a three-fold rise in nuclear installed capacity by 2032, said Singh, who is in-charge of the Department of Atomic Energy.

He said nuclear energy can be considered for delivering base load power free of intermittency in place of energy from fossil fuels.

Singh said the present installed nuclear power capacity is set to increase from 6,780 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction.

He added that in the next three years, capacity addition of 5,300 MW is planned on completion of two 700 MW units each at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station and Rajasthan Atomic Power Project respectively, two 1,000 MW power plants at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project and one 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam.

In reply to a separate question, Singh said at present, out of the total installed capacity of 6,780 MW, Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-1 (100 MW) is under extended shutdown and Tarapur Atomic Power Station 1&2 (2X160 MW), Madras Atomic Power Station-1 (220 MW) and Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-3 (220 MW) are under project mode for taking up various upgrades / renovation and modernization activities.

The remaining 5,920 MW is being operated at its rated capacity, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on nuclear power

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 19:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.