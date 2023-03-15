JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian exports dip for third consecutive month by 8.8% to $33.88 bn in Feb

India's exports dipped in February for the third consecutive month by 8.8 per cent to $33.88 billion against $37.15 billion in the same month last year, according to the data by commerce ministry

Topics
Indian exports | Commerce ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

export, import

India's exports dipped in February for the third consecutive month by 8.8 per cent to USD 33.88 billion against USD 37.15 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Imports also declined by 8.21 per cent to USD 51.31 billion as against USD 55.9 billion recorded in the corresponding month last year.

The country's trade deficit in February stood at USD 17.43 billion.

During April-February this fiscal, however, the country's overall merchandise exports rose by 7.5 per cent to USD 405.94 billion.

Imports during the period increased by 18.82 per cent to USD 653.47 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 15:54 IST

