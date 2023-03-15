Indian exports dip for third consecutive month by 8.8% to $33.88 bn in Feb

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: List of smartphones to be on discount
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale goes live: Everything you need to know
At 3.85%, India's wholesale inflation falls to lowest since January 2021
Have India's exports hit a rough patch?
Big Billion Days: Buyers take to social media as iPhone 13 orders cancelled
-
India's exports dipped in February for the third consecutive month by 8.8 per cent to USD 33.88 billion against USD 37.15 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.
Imports also declined by 8.21 per cent to USD 51.31 billion as against USD 55.9 billion recorded in the corresponding month last year.
The country's trade deficit in February stood at USD 17.43 billion.
During April-February this fiscal, however, the country's overall merchandise exports rose by 7.5 per cent to USD 405.94 billion.
Imports during the period increased by 18.82 per cent to USD 653.47 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 15:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU