JUST IN
UK's trade panel proposes lifting bar on Indian stainless steel
Scheme on compressed biogas plants lacks clarity: Parliamentary panel
President Murmu calls for sustainable management of forest resources
Commerce ministry working on over 200 quality control orders: DPIIT Secy
India looks at expanding rupee trade to Africa, W Asia to make it stronger
Irregularities in corporation tax assessments of high value cases: CAG
Centre to provide Delhi Rs 700 cr for construction, beautification of roads
India to face export shocks from global recession: BFSI economists' panel
AP govt gives free tabs with edu content to over 500,000 students
Covid fears in China may have cascading impact on India's exports, imports
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
UK's trade panel proposes lifting bar on Indian stainless steel
icon-arrow-left
Raj govt preparing plan to distribute food kits to poor: CM Ashok Gehlot
Business Standard

Odisha CM launches 'Drink from Tap' facility in 19 cities, towns

Noting that safe drinking water provision at every Odisha home has long been his dream, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 'Drink From Tap' project in 19 cities and towns of the state

Topics
Odisha  | Naveen Pattnaik | Drinking water

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Jal Jeevan Mission

Noting that safe drinking water provision at every Odisha home has long been his dream, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the Drink From Tap' project in 19 cities and towns of the state.

Earlier, the facility was unveiled in Puri and Gopalpur.

Under the project, drinking water will be supplied round the clock through taps installed in households.

Patnaik said at least 5.55 lakh people in the 19 cities and the towns would benefit from the project.

Describing water as precious to all, he appealed to people to not waste even a single drop.

Places where the project was launched on Wednesday included Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Rajgangpur, Keonjhar and some parts in Bhubaneswar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Odisha

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 23:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.