Odisha CM launches 'Drink from Tap' facility in 19 cities, towns

-
ALSO READ
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Check your marks, details here
Iranian govt scrambles to contain unrest as it spreads to more towns
BSE Odisha 10 Result: Date and time for HSC results to be announced today
Odisha CM invites industries to invest ahead of 'Make In Odisha' Conclave
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Here's how to check your scorecard
-
Noting that safe drinking water provision at every Odisha home has long been his dream, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the Drink From Tap' project in 19 cities and towns of the state.
Earlier, the facility was unveiled in Puri and Gopalpur.
Under the project, drinking water will be supplied round the clock through taps installed in households.
Patnaik said at least 5.55 lakh people in the 19 cities and the towns would benefit from the project.
Describing water as precious to all, he appealed to people to not waste even a single drop.
Places where the project was launched on Wednesday included Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Rajgangpur, Keonjhar and some parts in Bhubaneswar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 23:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU