Commerce ministry working on over 200 quality control orders: DPIIT Secy

The commerce and industry ministry is working on bringing quality control orders (QCOs) for about 200 products, a top government official said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India Inc credit quality
The commerce and industry ministry is working on bringing quality control orders (QCOs) for about 200 products, a top government official said on Wednesday.

Products under the quality orders cannot be produced, traded or imported without conforming with the Bureau of Indian Standards quality norms and bearing a BIS mark.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said that QCOs have worked successfully for products like toys.

"We are working on more than 200 QCOs," he told reporters here.

The department is continuously engaged with BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and concerned stakeholders for the identification of products for which these orders could be issued.

The DPIIT has already sought views of stakeholders on 16 products for issuance of these quality norms.

These products include aluminium and aluminium alloy products; bolts, nuts and fasteners; ceiling fan regulator; conduits and fittings for electrical installations; copper products; and fire extinguishers hinge.

Earlier, the department has rolled out these Quality Control Orders for a host of goods such as household refrigerating appliances, certain steel and cable items, toys, and bicycles' retro reflective devices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 22:30 IST

