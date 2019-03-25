Odisha to take up environmental impact assessment study for NIMZ

To enable investors keen on setting up units within the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) proposed at Kalinganagar, the government has embarked on an (EIA) study. The study is expected to ease hassles for potential investors to run their units in the mega manufacturing zone.

“The EIA study will be done for the entire zone so that a major hurdle is cleared for the industrial units keen to come up here. Then, a public hearing will be conducted. The study will be completed in a year or so”, said an official source.

The state government is implementing through an existing SPV (special purpose vehicle)- Jajpur Cluster Development Ltd. In this JV, the Kalinganagar Industries Association holds 51 per cent equity, the rest 49 per cent stake is owned by Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco).

Kolkata-based Pvt. Ltd has been roped in to undertake EIA study, he added.

An outlay of Rs 106.27 billion pegged for developing external and internal infrastructure for the zone. The Union government will pitch in with a funding of Rs 42.41 billion. With an initial investment of Rs 38.16 billion, the first phase of the is targeted for completion by 2020.

The is expected to draw investments worth Rs 2.5 trillion and generate employment for 0.1 million people. The manufacturing hub is to house units in metals & mining, automotive, steel and downstream industries.

Implementation of the NIMZ is planned in a staggered manner in three phases running into 15 years. Among the infrastructural linkages, an inland water terminal has been proposed on the southern part of NIMZ near Pankpal village on Brahmani river bank to handle cargoes like coal, iron ore and chromite. A greenfield airport is also proposed at Kalinganagar.