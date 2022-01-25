Omicron effect: IMF cuts India's GDP forecast for FY22 to 9% from 9.5%

The International Monetary Fund, on Tuesday, cut its FY22 gross domestic growth forecast for India to 9% from 9.5%, citing disruptions due to the latest Omicron wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, for FY23, the multilateral agency raised the country’s GDP projection to 9% from 8.5%.

In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the also slashed its global growth forecast for calendar year 2022 to 4.4% from 4.9% projected in the previous WEO report in October.

It also raised India’s for FY24 to 7.1% from 6.6% seen earlier in its October projections.

“Among prominent revisions not due to the pandemic, India’s prospects for 2023 (FY23-24) are marked up on expected improvements to credit growth—and, subsequently, investment and consumption—building on better-than-anticipated performance of the financial sector,” the said.

It said that the impact of the third wave was captured in latest projections as the October forecast had already factored in the second wave. On a calendar year basis, it projected India's GDP growth at 8.7% in 2022 and 6.6% in 2023.

“The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected. As the new Omicron variant spreads, countries have reimposed mobility restrictions. Rising energy prices and supply disruptions have resulted in higher and more broad-based inflation than anticipated, notably in the United States and many emerging market and developing economies,” the said in its report on Tuesday.

The ‘Bretton Woods’ institution said that global growth is expected to moderate from 5.9 in 2021 to 4.4% in 2022, half a%age point lower for 2022 than in the October forecast, largely reflecting forecast markdowns for United States and China.

For the United States, the IMF has reduced its 2022 by 1.2%age points 4%, on back of a revised assumption removing the US fiscal policy package from the baseline, earlier withdrawal of monetary accommodation, and continued supply shortages.

“In China, pandemic-induced disruptions related to the zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy and protracted financial stress among property developers have induced a 0.8%age-point downgrade,” the IMF said. It now sees China’s economy to expand 4.8% in 2022.

“Global growth is expected to slow to 3.8% in 2023. Although this is 0.2 percentage point higher than in the previous forecast, the upgrade largely reflects a mechanical pickup after current drags on growth dissipate in the second half of 2022,” the IMF said.

The agency said that elevated inflation is expected to persist for longer than envisioned in its earlier forecasts with ongoing supply chain disruptions and high energy prices continuing in 2022. Assuming inflation expectations stay well anchored, inflation should gradually decrease as supply-demand imbalances wane in 2022 and monetary policy in major economies responds, it added.

“The emergence of new COVID-19 variants could prolong the pandemic and induce renewed economic disruptions. Moreover, supply chain disruptions, energy price volatility, and localized wage pressures mean uncertainty around inflation and policy paths is high,” it said, adding that as advanced economies lift policy rates, risks to financial stability and developing economies’ capital flows, currencies, and fiscal positions may emerge.

The latest report reiterated that need for an effective global health strategy, with the pandemic continuing to maintain its grip, and said that worldwide access to vaccines, tests, and treatments is essential to reduce the risk of further dangerous Covid variants. This required increased production of supplies, as well as better in-country delivery systems and fairer international distribution.

“Monetary policy in many countries will need to continue on a tightening path to curb inflation pressures, while fiscal policy — operating with more limited space than earlier in the pandemic — will need to prioritize health and social spending while focusing support on the worst affected,” it said.