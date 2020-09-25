Opposition BJP, Cong in Odisha demand rollback of power tariff hike

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Delhi extends subsidy on electricity, to pay for discoms' dues
Power Exchanges start real-time electricity market with 48 auctions a day
Power tariff to be hiked by 20 paise per unit in Odisha from October 1
Omissions and commissions in Electricity Act
REC kicks off discom package with Rs 2,500 crore to Maharashtra
-
A day after the state power
sector regulator approved tariff hike from October 1, the opposition BJP and the Congress in Odisha on Thursday demanded rollback of the move.
Both the parties criticised the state government for increasing the power tariff across categories, barring consumers of the agriculture sector and BPL families, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) had approved a proposal to hike power tariff by 20 paise per unit of electricity consumed in the state from October 1.
Calling the government's decision as "unfortunate", Congress MLA S S Saluja said the party will raise the issue in the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly which will commence from September 29.
He demanded the power tariff hike be scrapped.
"Around 22 per cent of electricity consumed in Odisha is obtained from hydropower and 10 per cent from solar energy. Taking all power-producing sources, the unit cost will not exceed Rs 2.80. Why the OERC has increased the tariff," senior Congress leader and former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo said.
He also alleged that the government has failed to collect dues of about Rs 2,000 crore from the power distribution companies (Discoms) and about Rs 4,000 crore from big companies.
BJP activists, led by party's Bhubaneswar organisational district president Babu Singh, staged a demonstration in front of the OERC office here.
Meanwhile, Odisha's Energy Minister DS Mishra said the power tariff has been increased by only four per cent after seven years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU