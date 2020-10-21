Opposition will ensure rain-affected farmers get relief: Devendra Fadnavis

-
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on
Wednesday asked farmers in the rain-hit districts of Maharashtra not to lose hope and said the opposition will pressurise the state government to provide sufficient compensation for crop damage.
Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.
The leader of opposition, who is touring the rain- affected regions, met farmers in Hingoli on Wednesday.
"I appeal to farmers to not give up hope after the loss of their crops. We will pressurise the state government and ensure that you get sufficient compensation," Fadnavis said.
Maharashtra ministers have time to criticise others but none of them have found time to address the issues faced by farmers, he alleged.
