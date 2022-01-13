Over Rs 1.54 trillion income tax refunds issued this fiscal so far

-
ALSO READ
Raise refund reissue claim if tax rebate is delayed, say experts
Refunds: I-T dept asks taxpayers to send online response for AY 20-21
I-T Dept to refund late fee paid while filing FY21 ITR due to s/w error
SC denies Rs 923-crore refund to Bharti Airtel, quashes HC order
From scrapping retro tax law to record GST mop-up: 2021 for revenue dept
-
The income tax department on Thursday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.54 lakh crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.
This includes 1.20 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 (fiscal ended March 31, 2021), amounting to Rs 23,406.28 crore.
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,54,302 crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr 2021 to 10th January 2022," the I-T department tweeted.
This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 53,689 crore to over 1.56 crore entities and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore to more than 2.21 lakh businesses.
The deadline for filing tax returns for the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers ended on December 31, 2021. For corporate taxpayers, the last date is March 15, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU