Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

Petrol prices are left unchanged in major cities on Friday for sixth straight day, according to data from the Good Returns. In Delhi, petrol is at Rs 101.84 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is retailing at Rs 107.83 per litre. remained unchanged in the national capital at Rs 89.87 litre.



Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Bhopal at Rs 110.20 per litre. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.

Here are the fuel prices in your city today





City Petrol Diesel New Delhi Rs 101.84 Rs 89.87 Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 93.02 Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 97.45 Chennai Rs 102.49 Rs 94.39 Gurgaon Rs 99.46 Rs 90.47 Noida Rs 99.00 Rs 90.32 Bangalore Rs 105.25 Rs 95.26 Bhubaneswar Rs 102.66 Rs 97.95 Chandigarh Rs 97.93 Rs 89.50 Hyderabad Rs 105.83 Rs 97.96 Jaipur Rs 108.76 Rs 99.06 Lucknow Rs 98.92 Rs 90.26 Patna Rs 104.53 Rs 95.78 Trivandrum Rs 103.55 Rs 96.21



Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.



The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and a continuous rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.