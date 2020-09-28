Pharma secy P D Vaghela to take over as new Trai chairman from R S Sharma

-
ALSO READ
Jio adds 4.7 million users, Vodafone Idea loses 6.4 million, says Trai
Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal seeks govt help for telecom sector
Vodafone Idea defaults on rental, energy payments for June to tower firms
TRAI inquiry into Voda Idea's RedX premium plan prima facie finding: TDSAT
Telecom industry lost over 5.6 million wireless users in May: Trai
-
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday named P D Vaghela as the new Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
Vaghela, a Gujarat cadre IAS, will replace R S Sharma, who demits office on September 30, after a five-year tenure.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Dr. PD Vaghela, IAS (GJ: 1986), Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals as Chairperson, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai)for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in a notification said.
Vaghela is currently working as the secretary, department of pharmaceuticals (DoP), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Vaghela had earlier served as commissioner of commercial tax in Gujarat. He was also instrumental in bringing the goods and services tax (GST) in 2017.
Sharma on the other hand will complete a rare five year term at the office, after his tenure was extended by two years in August 2018.
A TRAI Chairman's usual term is three years.
During his tenure, the sector witnessed the entry of Reliance Jio, which forced several smaller players to exit the cut throat sector.
Currently, the sector has two major private players besides Jio -- Bharti Airtel and VI.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU