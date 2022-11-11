Piyush Goyal pitches for PPP model to revamp Cottage Emporium

-
-
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has directed officials to explore the possibility of a public private partnership (PPP) in revamping the Cottage Emporium and expanding its business.
The textiles minister was inspecting Central Cottage Industries Emporium, a retail outlet under Central Cottage Industries Corporation (CCIC), on Thursday.
He emphasized on promoting Indian craft globally by providing a modern and viable marketing platform.
"Goyal appreciated the repository of handloom and handicraft products showcased from all over India, representing rich heritage including One District One Product (ODOP), GI tagged products and languishing crafts," a textiles ministry statement quoted him as saying.
He applauded Cottage Emporium for being India's window to the world for offering high quality assortment of Indian handicraft and a collection of masterpieces made by skilled artisans and weavers, it added.
Goyal laid emphasis on the importance of promoting Indian craft and weaving traditions and projecting crafts persons of the country globally, by providing an efficient, modern and viable marketing platform.
CCIC comes under the textiles ministry.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:57 IST
