Piyush Goyal urges steel makers to address small industries cost concerns

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday appealed to steel makers for assessing manufacturing costs and exploring possibilities of offering relief to small industries that use the commodity for producing components and other engineering products.
The issue was discussed in a meeting held here involving representatives of steel industry and actual industry.
The meeting was convened to address the issues raised by small industries and exporters about steel input prices.
Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that "special care of MSMEs needs to be taken for easier and cost effective supply of steel".
He asked the steel industry stakeholders to assess the manufacturing costs and explore the possibilities of offering relief to small industries using steel as input for manufacturing of components and other engineering products.
Steel industry stakeholders showed intent to support small and medium enterprises and exporters.
They assured the small enterprises and exporters about finding affordable solutions to address their challenges especially in the wake of the pandemic.
The meeting was also attended by the Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Minister of MSME, Narayan Tatu Rane, Chairperson, SAIL, Soma Mondal, CMD, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., Atul Bhatt, CMD, JSW Steel Ltd Sajjan Jindal, and CEO and MD, Tata Steel, T.V Narendran.
