Planning to buy gold? Fall in price opens up window for investors

The price of gold has fallen about 10 per cent over the past 50 days. At one point, gold price on the MCX was down about Rs 7,000 per 10 gram.

Prices in the international market are still elevated as there was a $300 per ounce spurt in July and the subsequent fall was a little over $200 per ounce. This fall, however, is being seen as an opportunity to buy for those investors who missed out on the earlier rally. The rise of the dollar, improvement in yields, US stimulus delay, the US Federal Reserve’s decision to not push rates into negative territory, and fears of a third wave of ...