PM Modi flags off country's first double stack long-haul container train

Prime Minister on Thursday flagged off the first double stacked container freight train on the

306km-long Rewari-Madar section of the Western (WDFC).

Speaking at the event, Modi said that since the launch of the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the DFC, average speed of freight trains has tripled in that particular section. He said with the flag off of the first double stacked container freight train from New Ateli in Haryana to New Kishanganj in Rajasthan, India has joined select nations in the world.

One train carries 360 Ten Feet Container Equivalent Units (TEU) which is equivalent to 270 high capacity trailer trucks, a rail ministry statement said.

Modi said the western will make farming and allied businesses in Haryana and Rajasthan easier and also impart new energy into cities like Mahendragarh, Jaipur, Ajmer and Sikar.

He also highlighted the investment in broad gauge and electrification which has led to enhanced scope and speed of the railways. He spoke of semi-high-speed trains, modern technology for laying down the tracks and expressed hope that every north-eastern state capital will be connected with railways.

The Corporation of India is presently constructing the Western DFC (1506 km) and Eastern DFC (1875 km). The EDFC starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana (Punjab) will pass through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal. The Western Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai will cover Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra of WDFC.

It is expected that the speed of freight trains will be increased to a maximum speed of 100 km per hour as against the current maximum speed of 75 kmph on Indian railway tracks. The average speed of freight trains will also be increased from the existing speed of 26 kmph on Indian railway lines to 70 kmph on DFCs.