JUST IN
Top headlines: PM Modi's mother passes away, bank's NPA ratio at 10-yr low
Delhi govt okays new draft solar policy, aims for 25% solar power share
Trai recommends 10-year renewal for multi-system operators' registrations
India's external debt at $610 billion in Q2 FY23; declines by $2.3 billion
Frontloaded actions to bring inflation further under control: RBI report
India unlikely to join Ukraine 'grain corridor', says MEA spokesperson
Food processing industry invests Rs 4,900 cr under PLI scheme so far: Govt
Maha farmers to get 500,000 solar pumps under Kusum Yojana: Dy CM
Organised gold jewellery retailers' revenue to grow 23-25% in FY23: Report
MCD allocates over Rs 13 crore desilting of drains under its jurisdiction
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Top headlines: PM Modi's mother passes away, bank's NPA ratio at 10-yr low
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 cr in Bengal

The projects include the inauguration of the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line) and the flagging off of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Topics
Narendra Modi | rail projects | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Howrah/Kolkata 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicated to the nation railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in West Bengal through video-conferencing on Friday.

Modi, who lost his mother this morning, was scheduled to be here in person to be part of the event to launch the connectivity and infrastructure projects in the state.

The projects include the inauguration of the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line) and the flagging off of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express.

The Joka-Taratala 6.5-km stretch having six stations has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2,475 crore.

Passengers of southern parts of Kolkata such as Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited by inauguration of this project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 09:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.