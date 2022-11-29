PM Modi to look into separate IAS, IPS cadres for Meghalaya: Conrad

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured to look into the demand for separate IAS and IPS cadres for Meghalaya and Assam, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.
I took up the matter (of separate IAS/IPS cadres) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a number of times. He has assured of looking into the matter, Sangma said at the sidelines of a cabinet meeting here.
He said, The Meghalaya government will continue to pressurise the Centre that a separate IAS and IPS cadres is in the larger and long-term interests of both Assam and Meghalaya.
Several letters have also been sent by the Meghalaya government to the union home ministry and it is awaiting positive response on the matter, the chief minister added.
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 20:31 IST
