PM Modi to look into separate IAS, IPS cadres for Meghalaya: Conrad

Prime Minister has assured to look into the demand for separate and cadres for Meghalaya and Assam, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.

I took up the matter (of separate IAS/ cadres) with Prime Minister a number of times. He has assured of looking into the matter, Sangma said at the sidelines of a cabinet meeting here.

He said, The Meghalaya government will continue to pressurise the Centre that a separate and cadres is in the larger and long-term interests of both Assam and Meghalaya.

Several letters have also been sent by the Meghalaya government to the union home ministry and it is awaiting positive response on the matter, the chief minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)