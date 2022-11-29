Govt lifts ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How govt imposing curbs on rice exports will affect India
KRBL to expand non-basmati rice and bran oil portfolios: Jt MD Anoop Gupta
Govt likely to cap non-basmati and basmati rice blending to 15%
Latest study recognizes India Gate as the world's no. 1 basmati rice brand
Basmati rice exports increase by 26% in Q1 to $1.15 bn: Commerce Ministry
-
The government on Tuesday lifted the ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice after the easing of domestic supplies moderated prices.
The government had, in early September, banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability.
This followed a 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice aimed at shoring up domestic supplies after prices surged in retail markets.
In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said the export of organic non-basmati rice, including organic non-basmati broken rice, will now be governed by rules that prevailed before the September ban.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 19:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU