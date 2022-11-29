JUST IN
Govt lifts ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice

The government on Tuesday lifted the ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice after the easing of domestic supplies moderated prices.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The centre will bear the entire cost of rice fortification, of about Rs 2,700 crore per annum

The government on Tuesday lifted the ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice after the easing of domestic supplies moderated prices.

The government had, in early September, banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability.

This followed a 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice aimed at shoring up domestic supplies after prices surged in retail markets.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said the export of organic non-basmati rice, including organic non-basmati broken rice, will now be governed by rules that prevailed before the September ban.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 19:11 IST

